Short Interest in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Declines By 37.3%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIOA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $121,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $4,850,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $3,391,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at $4,850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIOA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

