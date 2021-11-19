China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the October 14th total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

