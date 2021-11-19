Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,695% compared to the typical volume of 1,135 call options.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPI opened at $6.82 on Friday. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

