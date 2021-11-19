Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,368 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,695% compared to the typical volume of 1,135 call options.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPI opened at $6.82 on Friday. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69.
SPI Energy Company Profile
SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.