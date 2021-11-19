Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,713 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

