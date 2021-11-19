Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Velanne Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Argo Group International by 89.0% during the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Group International by 342.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $58.20 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

