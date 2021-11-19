Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,806 shares of company stock worth $3,194,986. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.