Analyzing Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oatly Group and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 5 13 0 2.72 Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oatly Group currently has a consensus price target of 21.73, suggesting a potential upside of 120.20%. Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Oatly Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and Stryve Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 13.86 -$60.36 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.64) -6.61

Stryve Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Stryve Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

