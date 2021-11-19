New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to $1.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.15.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -169.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth about $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 698.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,201 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

