HC Wainwright Lowers Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $19.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.21. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

