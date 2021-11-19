Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

