Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.
