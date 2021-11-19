B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 47,704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 197.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 23.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

