Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

