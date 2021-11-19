Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

CTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

CTHR stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter valued at $677,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.