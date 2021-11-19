Gerrit Klaerner Sells 126,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

