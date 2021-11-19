Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total transaction of $833,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $663.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.27. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.82 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

