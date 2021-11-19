Credit Suisse AG Has $1.89 Million Stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

CSR opened at $103.18 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.49, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

