Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 6.8%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $6.91. 34,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,399,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

