Cigna (NYSE:CI) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Cigna stock opened at $218.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

