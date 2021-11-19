Cigna (NYSE:CI) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.
Cigna stock opened at $218.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.09.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
