BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $15.46. BrightView shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 281.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,836 shares during the period. Islet Management LP grew its position in BrightView by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 527,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $4,986,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 204.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 243,650 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

