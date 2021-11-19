LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target Cut to $8.00

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 175.86% from the company’s previous close.

LOGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ LOGC opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.79% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

