Credit Suisse AG Sells 870 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of NETGEAR worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth about $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $841.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

