Critical Survey: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares East West Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.83 billion 6.42 $567.80 million $5.73 14.45 Peoples Bancorp $220.78 million 4.24 $34.77 million $2.07 16.01

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 44.01% 15.04% 1.43% Peoples Bancorp 17.38% 9.87% 1.15%

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. East West Bancorp pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for East West Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 0 10 0 3.00 Peoples Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $89.90, suggesting a potential upside of 8.57%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

