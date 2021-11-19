NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,550. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

