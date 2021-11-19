American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) vs. Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Financial Analysis

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Public Education and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Public Education currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.82%. Zovio has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 285.80%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than American Public Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Zovio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $321.79 million 1.43 $18.82 million $0.98 25.12 Zovio $397.12 million 0.14 -$48.95 million ($2.32) -0.70

American Public Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 4.40% 4.08% 3.05% Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76%

Volatility and Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Public Education beats Zovio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc., other corporate activities and minority investments. The Hondros College of Nursing segment concerns health science and technology focused programs. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

