iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 740,474 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $24.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

