Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 8,549 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $2,564,956.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Masimo stock opened at $299.88 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $303.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.47 and its 200 day moving average is $259.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Masimo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Masimo by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,004 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Masimo by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.