Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PHAT opened at $20.85 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $655.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock worth $21,811,224. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

