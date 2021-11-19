AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFCG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFCG opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

