American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

AMWD opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

