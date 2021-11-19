Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PC Connection by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 394.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

