Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,708 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of SpartanNash worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SpartanNash by 97.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $866.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

