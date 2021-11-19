Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 481,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIN stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

