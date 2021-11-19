Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,943,520.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $648.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.98 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.01 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $576.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

