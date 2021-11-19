Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,943,520.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DexCom stock opened at $648.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.98 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.01 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $576.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.63.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
See Also: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.