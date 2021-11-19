Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 8,700 Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 244,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 244,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $5.83 on Friday. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX).

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.