Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of Gatos Silver worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Gatos Silver by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gatos Silver by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 102,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 452,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,859,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

GATO stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

GATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

