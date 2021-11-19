Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 61,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,992,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

