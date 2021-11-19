AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the October 14th total of 393,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

