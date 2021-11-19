Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Up 4.9%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 8,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 851,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

