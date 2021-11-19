Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 5.1%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.45 and last traded at $68.95. Approximately 6,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,077,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

