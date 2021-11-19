Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 5.1%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.45 and last traded at $68.95. Approximately 6,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,077,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.
FOUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 5.42.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
