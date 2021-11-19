Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,803,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANEB stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.