Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Central Pacific Financial worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 173,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CPF opened at $27.78 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $776.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.