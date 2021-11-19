State Street Corp Increases Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.32% of QAD worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.