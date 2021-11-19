Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 73,089 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 215.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.42. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

