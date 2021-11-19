UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Shares of URGN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.18. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

