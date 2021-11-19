Scotiabank Boosts Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HERXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

OTCMKTS HERXF opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.