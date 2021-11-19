Canaccord Genuity Trims Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price to C$11.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

