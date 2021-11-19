Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

HWDJY opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.7373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

