Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $832,000 Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,672 shares of company stock worth $2,521,905 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

