Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 53.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries stock opened at $154.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $122.99 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average is $139.81.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

