Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,381 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Green Plains by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of GPRE opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

